New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War on Saturday, the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, expressing the nation's eternal gratitude for their supreme sacrifice.

In a post on the social media platform X, the party leader wrote that the country would forever remain indebted to the martyrs and their families.

Also Read | Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared: Check How to Download Scorecard, Roll Number-Wise Merit List and Phase II Process Details at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1948980560132813255

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I offer my heartfelt tributes and countless salutations to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 27, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

India will forever remain indebted to them and their families. Jai Hind!" the post read.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, addressing the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Ladakh's Dras town, highlighted the country's "unbreakable unity" showcased during Operation Vijay in 1999 and also during Operation Sindoor.

"Keeping up with the tradition of unbreakable Indian unity, the army carried out precision strikes on the terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor and attained a decisive victory, effectively retaliating and knocking down Pakistan's violent attacks, and attained victory," the COAS said while addressing the crowd at the celebrations.

"We gave a chance for peace, but they (Pakistan) acted out of cowardice, to which we answered with courage. Operation Sindoor is our resolve, message and response. Our air defence stood as a strong wall against drones and missiles," he added.

Operation Vijay in 1999 was the Army's response after Pakistani soldiers crossed India's borders and captured high hill posts. The conflict later turned into the Kargil War.

COAS Dwivedi said just like with the 199 operation, India had given a similar reply to Pakistan by targeting terrorist infrastructure with Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time. On spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restored Indian control at every post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)