Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Congress and Left parties will hold a joint meeting today at 11:30 am to discuss seat-sharing for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress said.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will also be present at the meeting.

Earlier, Congress and the Left Front alliance on Monday announced that they will stay on the seats which they had won in the 2016 Assembly election while the sharing of the rest 217 seats will be concluded by January 31.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020.

The upcoming state elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 Assembly seats. (ANI)

