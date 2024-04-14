Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Mandi constituency, Kangana Ranaut, alleged that the Congress misused the central funds allocated to the state during the flash floods last year.

"Home Minister Amit Shah allocated 1800 crores during the flash floods. Where is the money? The Congress leaders looted the money. During the floods, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the state although the BJP is not in power in the state. The money from the central schemes is not reaching the people of Himachal Pradesh," Kangana said.

She further claimed that the pace at which the rest of India is progressing, Himachal Pradesh is not moving forward at the same pace.

"Under PM Modi, more than 10 crore toilets have been built. Gas connections have been given to more than 10 crore households. PM Modi built more than 4 crore houses for women in the country. PM Modi allocated Rs 6,000 to mothers of newborn babies. Farmers got Rs. 6,000 every year in Jan Dhan accounts," she added.

She questioned the Congress about the guarantees it had promised to the people before coming to power in the state.

"The Congress party came to power in Himachal Pradesh by lying. Today we want to ask, where has the guarantee of Rs 1500 for women gone? They said they would give 5 lakh job opportunities. Where are those jobs? The gardeners were supposed to decide the price of their fruits themselves, but that too did not happen," she added.

She hit out at the grand old party, saying that the people have to be wary of the false guarantees of the Congress.

"Now, the round of filling out fake forms has again started in Himachal Pradesh, we have to be cautious about this. It is an old trick of Congress leaders to allure people to fill out forms, claiming it is being done to provide guarantees," she added.

She added that people have to become a part of the vision of PM Modi to build a new India.

"We have to eliminate the anti-women, anti-Hindu Congress from Himachal Pradesh," the actor-turned-politician added.

The polling for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal, along with six Assembly seats that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs, will be held on June 1.

The BJP had won all four LS seats in 2019. The counting will be done on June 4.

The Mandi constituency is considered a stronghold of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family.

The seat is currently held by the late leader's wife Pratibha Devi Singh. She was elected after a bye-election in 2021, after the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. (ANI)

