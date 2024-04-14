Puthandu 2024 will be observed on Sunday, April 14th. Also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha Pirappu, it is a joyous and vibrant celebration observed by the Tamil-speaking community in Tamil Nadu, India, and by Tamils worldwide. As you observe Puthandu 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. The collection includes Tamil New Year 2024 images, Happy Puthandu 2024 wishes, Tamil New Year 2024 greetings, Puthandu Vazthukal images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day.

Puthandu falls on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, which typically corresponds to mid-April in the Gregorian calendar. It holds significant cultural, religious, and social importance, marking the beginning of a new year according to the Tamil calendar, which follows the solar cycle. Preparations for the festival begin days in advance, with homes being thoroughly cleaned and adorned with colourful kolams (rangoli designs) drawn at the entrances. Traditional decorations such as mango leaves and flowers enhance the festive ambience. People shop for new clothes, jewellery, and gifts to exchange with family and friends. Special dishes and sweets are prepared, including the iconic 'mango pachadi,' a sweet and tangy concoction symbolising the varied flavours of life.

On the day of Puthandu, families wake up early to witness the "Kanni" (auspicious sight) by viewing auspicious items such as gold, silver, fruits, vegetables, flowers, and traditional foods. This ritual is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity for the year ahead. Devotees visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings from the deities for health, happiness, and success. Special religious ceremonies and processions are held in temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Murugan, and Goddess Lakshmi. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Puthandu 2024 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Puthandu Mark the Beginning of a Journey Filled With Beauty and Blessings for You and Your Loved Ones. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Embrace the Dawn of This Tamil New Year, May the Divine Shower Upon You Love, Care, and a Life Illuminated With Goodness and Prosperity. Puthandu Vazhtukal to You.

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Welcome This Tamil New Year With Open Hearts, Embracing New Opportunities and Rejoicing in the Spirit of New Beginnings. Happy Puthandu!

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Occasion of the Tamil New Year, My Heartfelt Prayers Extend to Your Wellness and Achievements in All Your Pursuits. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Arrival of This Tamil New Year Bring Forth Boundless Joy, Abundant Prosperity, and Cherished Moments That Stay Forever. Happy Tamil New Year.

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Dawn of Puthandu Usher In a Cascade of Blessings, Illuminating Your Path With Hope, Happiness, and Prosperity. Puthandu Vazthukal

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Step Into This Tamil New Year, May the Melodies of Success and Harmony Resonate in Your Life, Filling Every Moment With Abundance and Fulfillment. Happy Puthandu

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Embrace the Freshness of This Tamil New Year With Renewed Vigour, Seizing Each Opportunity With Enthusiasm and Gratitude. Wishing You a Jubilant Puthandu Celebration

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, May the Divine Light Guide You Towards Success and Contentment in All Your Endeavours. Puthandu Vazthukal

Puthandu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Tapestry of This Tamil New Year Be Woven With Threads of Joy, Love, and Prosperity, Painting a Vibrant Picture of Happiness in Your Life. Happy Puthandu

Puthandu is also a time for cultural festivities and community gatherings. Traditional music, dance performances, and dramas are organised to showcase the rich heritage and artistic talents of the Tamil people. Many communities host 'Puthandu Vizha' (New Year festivals) featuring cultural programs, food stalls, and games for people of all ages. Puthandu not only signifies the passage of time but also serves as a reminder of the resilience, unity, and cultural vibrancy of the Tamil community, fostering a sense of belonging and pride in their heritage. Wishing everyone a Happy Puthandu 2024!

