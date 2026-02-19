Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): Congress MLA of Kunigal Assembly Constituency, HD Ranganath has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to consider a special allowance for daughters who marry the sons of farmers living in villages in his constituency in the upcoming session.

He stated in the letter that young women refuse to marry these men earning their livelihood through farming. They stay unmarried even after crossing the age of thirty.

"My constituency, Kunigal taluk, is a rural area, the dependence on agriculture is high, and most of the youths live in the villages and make a living by farming. Therefore, I request to declare a special allowance and special status for the daughters who marry sons who are living in villages and are engaged in farming in the coming session," Ranganath wrote in the letter.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had on Monday convened a pre-Budget meeting for 2026-27 with representatives of trade associations and chambers of commerce at the Vidhana Soudha conference hall.

In a post on X, the chief minister wrote, "The pre-budget meeting for the 2026-27 financial year was held in the Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha with representatives of various trade associations and chambers of commerce, where their demands and suggestions were heard."

"Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, Chief Secretary to the Government Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Ritesh Kumar Singh, and senior officers from various departments were present at the meeting," the post read.

