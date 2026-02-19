New Delhi, February 19: Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York was arrested on Thursday by Thames Valley Police following weeks of scrutiny over his past association with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. Officers were photographed arriving at Andrew’s residence on what marked his 66th birthday.

In a statement issued after inquiries from NBC News, Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a 66 year old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Authorities said searches were being carried out at two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. However, the force declined to officially name the individual, citing national guidance. Epstein Files: Former Prince Andrew Can’t Escape Jeffrey Epstein’s Shadow As New Documents Reveal Details About Friendship.

Pressure has continued to mount on Andrew, the brother of King Charles III and son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, over his long standing friendship with Epstein. Earlier this month, police said they were working with the Crown Prosecution Service to determine whether a formal investigation was warranted. Epstein Files: Buckingham Palace Commits Full Support to UK Police Probe Into King Charles III’s Brother Prince Andrew After Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Claims.

Although Andrew remains a prince by birth, he stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and no longer carries out official engagements. He has consistently denied wrongdoing and has expressed regret over his association with Epstein.

