New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the issues faced by Kanniyakumari fishermen.

In his notice, Kanniyakumari MP Vasanth, emphasised on the critical challenges faced by fishermen that threaten their livelihood.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured in Car-Truck Collision in Gumla.

"The fishermen of Kannniyakumari are facing an extremely critical situation that threatens their livelihood and survival. These brave men and women, who depend on the sea for their sustenance, are struggling with the twin crises of overfishing and declining fish stocks, compounded by climate change. Unpredictable weather, rising sea levels, and a lack of sufficient government infrastructure and support have pushed this community to the brink." Vasanth stated.

The MP called for immediate measures such as financial aid, modern fishing equipment, sustainable fishing practices, improved healthcare, insurance schemes, and disaster management plans to support the fishermen and their families.

Also Read | SSC GD Final Result 2024: SSC Constable Results Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Merit List.

"I urge this House to consider this matter with the seriousness it deserves and to take swift action to save the Kanniyakumari fishermen," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the stopping of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by police at the Gazipur border in Ghaziabad while he was on his way to violence-hit Sambhal.

In his notice, Gogoi stated that by preventing LoP Gandhi from visiting Sambhal, the government "disregarded" the right of opposition to hold the government responsible.

"It is a matter of grave concern that the Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi, was prevented from visiting Sambhal yesterday to assess the ground realities of the recent regional tensions. The objective of the visit was to promote peace and harmony. This unprecedented and undemocratic move by the government is a blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of parliamentary oversight and the rights of the opposition to hold the government accountable," Gogoi said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders, was stopped by the police at the Ghazipur border while attempting to proceed to Sambhal.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey was prompted by a petition filed in a local court, claiming the mosque was originally built on the site of a Harihar temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)