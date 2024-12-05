Delhi, December 5: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the SSC GD Final Result 2024 for the recruitment of Constables (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles. Candidates can check their results on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, once announced.

The recruitment process includes multiple stages: Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination (ME), and Document Verification (DV). After PST and PET, candidates proceed to Document Verification, followed by Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Re-Medical Examination (RME). GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

How to Check SSC GD Final Result 2024?

Candidates can check the final SSC GD result 2024 using the given steps:

Visit the official website – ssc.gov.in. Click on the GD Constable 2024 result link. Go through the PDF file carefully. Download the result PDF.

Steps to Check the SSC GD Final Merit List 2024

Visit the SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Navigate to the ‘Result’ section on the homepage. Click on the ‘SSC GD Constable Final Merit List 2024’ link. Find your roll number in the PDF and verify your details. Save or print the merit list for reference.

The recruitment aims to fill 46,617 posts, including 13,632 in CISF, 12,076 in BSF, and 9,410 in CRPF. Minimum qualifying marks are 35% for general and ex-servicemen and 33% for SC, ST, and OBC candidates. What Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024? From 24x7 War Room to 75,565 Schools, All About National-Level Educational Survey Conducted Today To Evaluate Country's School Education System.

This drive reserves 6,032 seats for SC, 4,318 for ST, 8,712 for OBC, and 5,040 for EWS, with designated positions for women and men across various categories.

