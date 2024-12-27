India News | Congress MP Praniti Shinde Express Condolences on Demise of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): Mourning the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Praniti Shinde on Friday expressed grief and said that his demise is a big loss to the country.

Congress MP Shinde remembered his contributions to the development of the nation, saying that the country's economy was stable only due to the former PM Singh.

She recalled that her father, Sushil Shinde was part of his Cabinet.

Speaking to ANI, Praniti Shinde said, "We are deeply saddened by his demise. The country's economy was stable only due to Dr Singh. Today, people across the party lines respect him. It is a big loss to the country. Yesterday, at CWC, Dr Manmohan Singh was remembered many times. My father was a part of his Cabinet."

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed grief over the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday.

Calling Singh "one of the true architects of new India," CM Reddy said that he was a "man of virtue" with impeccable integrity and marked above all by a humane touch in decision-making.

Condoling the former PM's demise, the Chief Minister said that India has lost a great son.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will arrive in India post-midnight, Congress sources said today. The mortal remains of the former PM will be kept at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing.

As per the Congress party sources, the 'last darshan' would be scheduled for Saturday between 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning.

All the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will pay tribute to the former PM at the AICC office after which the last rites will be carried out.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)

