Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of several workers in a firecracker factory explosion in Banaskantha, Gujarat, which occured on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at approximately 9:45 am on Tuesday. According to officials, the explosion at the firecracker godown in the Deesa area led to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside. The death toll in the firecracker godown explosion has risen to 21.

Priyanka Gandhi said the news of the incident was very painful. She prayed for peace for the souls of those who lost their lives.

Taking to social media, X, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "The news of the tragic death of many workers in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat is extremely painful."

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," she further added.

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise and injuries of workers, and urged for "strict enforcement of safety rules and clear accountability of those responsible."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over a firecracker explosion in the Banaskantha region of Gujarat and announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees to the next of kin of each deceased and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also announced Rs 50,000 to the injured and Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to the families of the workers killed in the firecracker factory fire in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. (ANI)

