Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Congress MP Rakesh Rathore on Wednesday was released on bail from Sitapur Jail in a rape case.

Speaking to the media after his release, Rathore pleaded his innocence, stating that if he had done anything wrong, he would ask for the strictest punishment for himself. He added that soon, everything will become clear.

"If I have done anything wrong, then I ask for the most stringent punishment for myself. This was a time of penance for me. Soon, everything will become clear. I didn't want to make this a political issue. I have received all the support from the party," Rathore said.

On January 30, Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, accused of raping a woman for four years on the pretext of marriage surrendered before police.

Speaking to ANI, before surrendering Rathore said that he was surrendering before the police as he was confident that he would get justice in the court of law.

"The High Court granted me 2-week time to appear before Lower Court and follow the legal procedure. So, I am surrendering before the Police in this connection. I am confident that I will get justice in the court of people and court of law. The matter is subjudice before the court, so it will not be correct to speak on it," Rathore told earlier.

According to the police, a woman has accused Rathore of raping her for the 4 years on the pretext of marriage and helping in politics. The victim provided electronic evidence and other call recordings in support of her statement and police studied all this evidence in detail.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said, "A victim appeared before the police in Kotwali Nagar area of Sitapur and submitted an application on 15th January that Congress MP from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore has been raping her for the last 4 years on the pretext of marriage and helping in politics."

"The victim provided electronic evidence and other call recordings in support of her statement and police studied all this evidence in detail. The victim said that she has been continuously threatened by the accused. A case was registered and police are taking action in this regard. The medical of the victim and her statement have also been recorded before the court," Sitapur SP said. (ANI)

