New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan on Thursday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha and demands discussion on the Adani issue.

In a notice under Rule 267, Ranjit Ranjan said, "Government has failed in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock market manipulation and financial mismanagement against the Adani group".

While, Congress Syed Naseer Hussain gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on "worrying trend of declining freedom of speech and expression in the country".

After a daylong adjournment on Wednesday due to protests from both sides, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will reconvene on Thursday to debate the Union Budget 2023.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for the third successive day with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

The second half of the budget session began on Monday and has been marked by disruptions and ruckus over the last three days. BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of maligning India's institutions on foreign soil. (ANI)

