New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Congress MP Ripun Bora has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "demand for modification of modalities of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced to combat the economic loss due to COVID-19 pandemic."

The Central government had in May announced a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19.

The Prime Minister had announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

