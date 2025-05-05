New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): After the Supreme Court scheduled the hearing of petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, for May 15, Congress MP Tariq Anwar called it a "good decision."

Speaking to ANI, Anwar said, "This is a good decision, we welcome it."

The Congress MP further said that they hope that the Constitution will be safeguarded as the matter has been referred to the next Chief Justice BR Gavai.

"He spoke of morality. If all judges take such steps, I think this will make people trust the judiciary even more...We still hope that Constitution will be safeguarded and he has referred it to the court of (next CJI) Gavai. His bench will examine everything and take note of the petition," he said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court scheduled the hearing of petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, for May 15 before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India-designate BR Gavai.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is set to retire on May 13, and Justice Gavai will take oath of the CJI office on May 14.

CJI Khanna said even for passing interim order, it requires lengthy hearing as it posted the matter before a bench headed by Justice Gavai.

"I do not want to reserve any judgment or interim order at this stage. This matter will have to be heard on a reasonably early date, and this will not be before me. If you all agree, we will post it before a bench of Justice Gavai," said CJI Khanna.

At the outset, the bench headed by CJI said that it has gone into the counter affidavit filed by the Centre and rejoinder affidavits of petitioners filed in the case, and certain points were raised with regard to registration of Waqf properties.

The bench also comprising Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan posted the matter for hearing on May 15. A batch of petitions challenging the Act was filed before the apex court, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was earlier passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses.

The Centre had earlier assured the Supreme Court that key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards and provisions on de-notifying Waqf properties, will not be given effect to for some time.

The Solicitor General of India also gave an assurance that no appointments will be made to the Waqf Council or Waqf boards. (ANI)

