New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Congress MPs from Punjab-- Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill-- who have been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar for the last 32 days in support of the farmers and seeking repeal of the farm laws on Friday met party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital to discuss their strategy for coming days.

As the eighth round of negotiations between the protesting farmer unions and the Centre on Friday ended on an inconclusive note, the Congress said there is no solution except repealing the three farm laws.

While talking to the media the party MPs said that the farmers' protest against the farm laws has become the fight for the whole nation.

"We use to meet Priyanka Gandhi regularly about our protest. She asked us to stand with farmers and ask us to continue our fight until the laws are repealed. We talked for about 1 hour on the issues pertaining to farm laws and protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will take big decisions in comings days that will shake the government," Ravneet Singh Bittu told the media after the meeting.

Jasbir Singh Gill said that Priyanka Gandhi has condoled the demise of farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protest against the laws.

"Congress party is standing with farmers and we will continue to work for them," he said.

Gurjit Singh Aujla said, "We talked about the adamant nature of the government. The fight is not about farmers but it has become the fight for the whole nation."

The stalemate between the government and farmer unions persisted during the eighth round of talks on Friday with the farmers insisting on their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. The government asked farmer unions to "give an option other than repealing" and the next round of talks is proposed for January 15.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Vigyan Bhavan here, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that a solution will be found in the next meeting on January 15.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

