New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress MPs have walked out of Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the House saying that instead of speaking on President's Address, the PM is accusing the party.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have walked out of the PM speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address, he accused Congress."

In a scathing attack on the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Congress's thinking has been hijacked by 'urban Naxals'.

Prime Minister said that if there was no Congress, there would be no Emergency, no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred and Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened.

"It was said here, 'Congress na hoti, toh kya hota'. It's a result of the thinking, 'India is Indira, Indira is India.' I think 'Congress na hoti, toh kya hota' because Mahatma Gandhi wanted. He knew what will happen if they continue to be and he wanted to disband them beforehand," said PM Modi, in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

"Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from a dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view," he said.

"Some members asked- if there was no Congress, what would happen... I would like to say, if there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened, if Congress would not have been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor'," he added.

The Prime Minister said that defeat and victory happen, but don't impose your frustration on people.

"Congress accused us of trying to change history. Congress's thinking has been now been hijacked by 'urban Naxals'," he said.

The Prime Minister said the democracy and debate are ongoing for centuries in India but Congress never thought beyond a dynasty.

The Prime Minister also suggested changing the name of the Indian National Congress to the 'Federation of Congress.'

"When Congress was in power, they didn't allow country's development. Now when in Oppn, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?" he added. (ANI)

