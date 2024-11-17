New Delhi, November 17: A viral video of senior Congress leader Nitin Raut purportedly claiming that he was dropped from the Vilas Rao Deshmukh cabinet for greeting the CM with 'Jai Bheem' has spelt trouble for the party. The clip has given the BJP ammunition to attack the party as Anti-Dalit. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X and attacked Congress on the instance and called them Anti-Dalit and Anti-Ambedkar DNA. "Senior leader Nitin Raut discloses that he was dropped as a minister from Vilas Rao Deshmukh cabinet only because he greeted him & Congress leaders with "Jai Bheem" slogan Congress has an Anti Dalit and Anti Ambedkar DNA !" the post read.

Additionally, Poonawalla also posted a self-recorded video in the post where he attacked Rahul Gandhi and said that he wanted to end the elections, and said "Rahul Gandhi said he would end elections. Even Nehru wanted to end elections. Between 80-90, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi stood against the Election Commission. They made Ambedkar contest for elections twice. All these instances have always proved that Congress is Anti-Dalit. When will they tell us that their own motive is to insult the Dalits. The Congress is against election, Dalits, and Ambedkar." Maharashtra BJP women's wing chief Chitra Kishor Wagh also posted the video on X saying that the original face of Congress was anti-reservation, anti-backward class and only appeased the Muslims. Election Commission Asks BJP, Congress Chiefs to Comment on Complaints Filed by Both Parties Against Each Other for Poll Code Violation.

Taking to X, Wagh wrote "Congress leader Nitin Raut says in a speech that Vilasrao Deshmukh did not become a minister just because he said 'Jai Bheem'. Hey Nitinji what's new in this? Actually Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was defeated by these Congressmen twice in the elections, what do you expect from them? Their original face is anti-reservation, anti-backward class and appeasing only Muslims, you will never get justice from them in India." The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23. Congress Joined Hands With Those Who Are Weakening India, Alleges BJP President JP Nadda.

Nitin Raut Makes Sensational Claim

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Nitin Raut, senior Congress leader, claimed he was denied a Cabinet minister position because he said 'Jai Bhim' to Vilasrao Deshmukh. He emphasized that losing his ministerial post over this phrase was a matter of great pride for him pic.twitter.com/lYdFVDoIlm — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2024

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

