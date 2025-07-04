New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The BJP on Friday hit out at the Congress, alleging that the party has time and again taken positions that benefit China instead of India.

This came after the Congress earlier said the Narendra Modi government must agree to a discussion on India-China relations in Parliament so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that the neighbouring country poses to India, directly and through Pakistan.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance) Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh has publicly confirmed what has been talked about ever since Operation Sindoor was halted abruptly at US President Donald Trump's intervention.

"Lt Gen Singh has revealed some details of the extraordinary ways by which China helped the Pakistan Air Force. This is the same China, which completely destroyed the status quo in Ladakh five years ago but to which Prime Minister Modi gave a public clean chit on June 19, 2020," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Reacting sharply to Ramesh's remarks, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said if China is using Pakistan to destabilise India, the Congress has only made that job easier by weakening the nation's internal unity and international credibility.

“If China is arming Pakistan and using it as a testing ground for its military hardware, it raises a serious question. Why has the Congress party consistently promoted narratives that weaken India's position against China?” he said in a post on X.

India needs leadership that prioritises national interest, protects sovereignty and remains uncompromised in its loyalty to the country, the BJP leader said.

Malviya alleged the Congress has time and again taken positions that benefit China instead of India.

“Whether in public statements, foreign interactions or institutional decisions, their approach has been weak, ambiguous and compromised,” he charged.

Malviya alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Indian government after the clash in Galwan instead of backing the Indian Army and repeated China's false claims.

“His statement that ‘China has taken our land' was used by the Chinese state media to justify their aggression,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that during a “tense standoff” at Doklam in 2017, Gandhi “quietly” met with the Chinese officials at the Chinese Embassy in Delhi and no “justification or explanation” was ever given to the people of India.

“When the government took firm action to ban Chinese apps like TikTok and PUBG, the Congress leaders opposed the decision. They called it emotional and reactionary despite clear evidence that these platforms were used to collect the Indian data and strengthen China's digital reach,” Malviya said.

“When the Chinese companies were exposed for funding proxies and engaging in surveillance, the Congress party chose to remain silent. Their close links with these interests raise serious concerns,” he added.

Malviya alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress signed a “secret” memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing in 2018.

The contents of this agreement have never been disclosed to the people of India, he said, asking the Congress, “What was agreed upon and why the secrecy?”

The BJP leader alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, “controlled by the Gandhi family”, received donations from the Chinese government and its embassy.

“This is a direct conflict of interest and poses a threat to India's national security,” he said.

