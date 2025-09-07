New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, a saint and social reformer from Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi, who represents Wayanad Constituency in the Lok Sabha, wrote on X, "I pay my sincere tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, a revered saint and social reformer from Kerala."

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1964539036674269339

"His teachings on equality, justice, and compassion continue to inspire and guide us towards a more progressive society," the post read.

Sri Narayana Jayanthi is a state festival of Kerala. It is celebrated on Chathayam day during the Onam season in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar.

Sree Narayana Guru (20 August 1856 - 20 September 1928) was a saint, philosopher, spiritual leader, and social reformer from Kerala, India.

The Guru actively promoted education, cleanliness, devotion to God, organisation, and agriculture. He encouraged industries as a means for economic independence. He believed that with skills, hard work, knowledge, education, and a clean-living environment, subjugated people could transform themselves into self-confident, self-respecting, fearless, and morally and financially strong communities.

Earlier on August 27, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of conspiring to steal votes across the country.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that the ruling alliance in Bihar has been unable to address pressing issues, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis. "The BJP, which has lost the trust of the people, is hatching conspiracies to steal votes across the country. In Bihar, the BJP-JDU government, which has failed on every front, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis, wants to remain in power by stealing the votes of the people."

She further claimed that the voting rights of millions of poor and deprived citizens are being "snatched away". Reaffirming her party's commitment to safeguarding democracy, Gandhi asserted that the Constitution guarantees every Indian the right to vote and vowed to resist any attempt to take that away. "No power can snatch this right. We will not allow even a single vote of the poor people to be stolen. Jai Constitution!" she added.

Congress's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru also said that had there been no "vote chori", Congress would have been the ruling party. (ANI)

