Jamshedpur, Jun 18 (PTI) The Congress took out a rally in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Saturday, protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Hundreds of Congress workers led by party leader Ajoy Kumar took part in the rally, which began at Aambagan in Sakchi. The Congress supporters then staged a demonstration in front of the East Singhbhum district collectorate.

A memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, was submitted to Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadav by the party, demanding withdrawal of the scheme.

Kumar said the Centre was misleading the youth of the country by providing contractual jobs.

The Agnipath scheme is a big "fraud" and the Centre was giving national security on contract, alleged Kumar, a former IPS officer.

