New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Congress party announced the names of 114 candidates on Tuesday for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party led by YS Sharmila in the state earlier in February this year announced its first candidate for the assembly polls, naming Vantala Subbarao as the party's candidate for the Paderu assembly segment.

The election to the 175-member state assembly is scheduled to be held on May 13.

Apart from the grand old party, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes the Telugu Desam Party (TDP and, the Jana Sena Party, and the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), are the major contestants in the state.

The BJP has announced a list of 10 candidates for the assembly polls while its partners TDP and Jana Sena have together released a list of 99 candidates so far.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. BJP could only win four seats contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

