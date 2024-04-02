New Delhi, April 2: A 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old sister suffocated to death in a residential building fire in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said. "We got a call about a fire at 2.07 pm. Five fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was in a house. Fire fighters rescued some people from there. We also informed the police," a senior Fire department official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said officers at Sadar Bazar police station received a call regarding the fire and rushed to the spot. It was found that a house at Sadar Bazar's Chameliyan Road was engulfed in flames. Four fire tenders arrived brought the blaze under control, he said. Delhi Fire Video: 130 Jhuggis Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad Dairy Area, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building

Delhi | Two girls died after a house caught fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area; fire has been brought under control: Delhi Police (Source: Delhi Fire Service) https://t.co/FYZ7kQ7jhO pic.twitter.com/o6DShNWCa3 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Delhi: Sadar Bazar 2 teenage girls died in a fire incident They were trapped in the bathroom A major fire broke out in a house in Sadar Bazar A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot Two girls aged 15 and 13 were trapped in the bathroom They were taken to… pic.twitter.com/kWj7Su4aKR — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 2, 2024

The building was filled with smoke and rescue teams were able to enter it with much difficulty, using gas masks, he added. Two girls -- Gulashna (14) and Anaya (12) -- were trapped inside the first floor bathroom. They were rescued and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, Meena said. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Clothing Factory in Prahladpur Area (Watch Video).

Fire officials said the two girls trapped in the bathroom were rescued by breaking the door and sent to a hospital. The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, they said and added that the blaze broke out in a recreational room. A crime team has been called and further proceedings are underway, the police added.