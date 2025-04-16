Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday said the Congress party is resisting the law of the land following the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan said, "Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who are out on bail in the National Herald case, may be above the Constitutional rules of the dynastic Congress party but not above Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. The Congress leadership should realise that today is not Indira Gandhi's emergency; today is Modi's fair and fearless Bharat, where everybody will be made answerable and accountable for their wrongdoings... Congress is trying to intimidate government agencies... This shows that they are trying to hide something... The Congress party is resisting the law of the land... They should know that truth triumphs, but falsehoods never triumph..."

Kesavan said that the Congress party is trying to avoid legal action and is not above the Constitution. He added that this is not the time of Indira Gandhi's Emergency but a time when everyone is held accountable in Modi's fair and fearless Bharat.

Earlier today, the Congress Party launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies.

The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald. Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders leading them.

In Delhi, some of the Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted to breach security cordons near the Congress office.

On Tuesday, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms. The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25..BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

