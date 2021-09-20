New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Congress on Monday retracted a list of additional office-bearers for the party's Uttar Pradesh unit it had released a day back.

An updated list will be released soon, it said.

The retracted list had stated that Upendra Singh, Maqsood Khan and Jaywant Singh had been appointed as vice presidents of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, while Dinesh Kumar Singh named general secretary (organisation).

The list had also named 11 additional general secretaries and 28 secretaries in the state unit.

However, the entire list was retracted, and a fresh one is yet to be issued.

