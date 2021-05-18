New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Amid the intensifying COVID situation, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday alleged that Congress-ruled states are not using ventilators provided under PM CARES fund deliberately.

Prasad took Twitter with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed to censure the party's alleged action.

"What has happened to the Congress Party? When the country needs to work together during these challenging times and provide relief to citizens, it is only concerned with spreading misinformation based on falsehood. #CongressToolkitExposed," tweeted the union minister.

Prasad questioned the Congress-ruled states for allegedly not using the ventilators provided to them under PM CARES fund deliberately.

"Why are the ventilators provided under PM CARES fund to the Congress-ruled states not being used deliberately as shown by investigative TV reports? This reflects the true colour and character of the Congress Party. True to its record the Congress Party is also fomenting communal disharmony during the pandemic by encouraging its supporters to take a divisive stand on a religious basis. It is indeed shocking," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party on Tuesday urged Delhi Police Commissioner to file an FIR against BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and others for allegedly spreading fake news and fabricated documents with the intent to create communal disharmony and civil unrest.

The Congress' move comes against the backdrop of several BJP leader's and ministers' remarks on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed. (ANI)

