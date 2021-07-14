Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Monday took a swipe at the state government as Governor joins the protest called against the practice of dowry and said that this is the first time in the history that a governor is protesting against his own government.

"The pro-Gandhian organizations are organising an agitation today, and our governor is attending and addressing such an agitation. In the history of India, it may be the first incident. A governor is agitating against his own government," said Sudhakaran as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began a fast on Wednesday aimed at creating awareness against giving and accepting dowry.

The state Congress president further said that women are not safe in Kerala and in the last few years the state has witnessed so many incidents of young girls being tortured and sexually harassed.

"We are all facing a new political diversion in Kerala. Governor is the head of the government. Governor himself participating in an agitation against the atrocities against females. Women are not safe in Kerala. In the last few years, we have witnessed so many incidents. Very-very young girls are being brutally killed, tortured and have faced sexual harassment. In such a situation the government is not awakening. The government is not taking action properly and reacting effectively," said K Sudhakaran.

He alleged that the government is not reacting effectively for the safety of the women in the state.

K Sudhakaran further appealed to the state government to hear the words of the Governor, opposition parties and social organisation and said that protection of women and their rights is the bounded duty of the government

"I appeal to the government to hear the words of the governor and the opposition parties and social organisation like Gandhi peace foundations. Protecting women and their rights is a bounded duty of the government," he added.

The fast against dowry is being organised by various Gandhian organizations at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Governor, who is fasting at the Raj Bhavan from 8 am to 6 pm, will join the protest at Gandhi Bhavan between 4.30 to 6 pm today.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Governor said that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy.

He also urged the younger population to come forward to boldly say no to a marriage that involves dowry. It will go a long way in creating greater awareness and ensuring gender equality and social justice. We don't want a dowry, he added. (ANI)

