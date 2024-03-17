Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of "using and throwing the people of the alliance" in contrast to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PM Modi, while addressing a public rally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu, said that the NDA "carries both regional aspiration and national progress".

"In NDA we take everyone along, but on the other hand, there is Congress party which has only one agenda - to use and throw the people of the alliance. Today Congress may have formed an INDI alliance, but their thinking remains the same," he said.

Notably, the BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi further said that the aim of the NDA is to build a developed Andhra Pradesh for developed India.

"NDA alliance carries both regional aspiration and national progress. The support of BJP in this election, our partners are continuously increasing, the strength of NDA is increasing, both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been supporting the rights of the people here, for a long time. We have been working for you day and night, for the development of Andhra Pradesh. The aim of NDA is to build a developed Andhra Pradesh for developed India," the PM said.

PM Modi also said that having a double-engine government of NDA in Andhra Pradesh will give further strength to the development of the state. He said that with the blessings of the 'tri dev', the country in the third term of his government will make big decisions.

"Dates for the Lok Sabha elections have been announced and today I am among everyone in Andhra Pradesh. Here I am getting the blessings of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh from Kotappakonda, with the blessings of the 'Tri-Dev', the country in the third term of our government will make big decisions," he said.

PM Modi further reiterated the NDA's goal to cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"See this coincidence, this time the results of the elections are going to be declared on 4th June. The whole country is saying, '400 paar'. '400 paar' for developed India, '400 paar' for Andhra Pradesh'..." he said.

PM Modi addressed the NDA rally 'Prajagalam' with the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for the first time in Palnadu district.

'Prajagalam', which translates to 'voice of the public', is the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra in the past ten years.

Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nationwide.

According to the EC's announcement, Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 constituencies on May 13th. The coastal state's elections will take place in just one phase.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

