New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Congress leader and former Union Minister Srikant Jena has backed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's statement, reaffirming the demand for OBC reservation under Article 15(5) in both government and private educational institutions.

"I support the statement made by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh regarding OBC reservation in educational institutions. The 27% OBC reservation should be implemented in educational institutions, including private ones. Odisha is a special case, with 54% of its population belonging to the OBC category. Therefore, I urge the state government to introduce a bill ensuring the implementation of 27% OBC reservation," he stated.

Also Read | 'Shocks Our Conscience': Supreme Court Orders Compensation of INR 10 Lakh Each Over Demolitions in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh reiterated the demand for legislation to implement Article 15(5) of the Constitution in private educational institutions.

Terming this provision a "revolutionary" amendment, the Congress MP stated that it gives reservation to the youth of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes in government or private institutions.

Also Read | Waqf (Amendment) Bill To Be Tabled at Noon on April 2, 8 Hours Allocated for Discussion, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

"The country should know that the Constitution was amended in 2006, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and Arjun Singh was the Education Minister and Article 15(5) was added to our Constitution which means that in educational institutions, whether government institutions or private institutions, reservation can be given to youth from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes...This was a revolutionary amendment..." Ramesh told ANI.

The Congress MP further said that the Congress government implemented this in government educational institutions, including Delhi University, IITs, and IIMs, during its reign.

He said, "In the first phase, we did it in government educational institutions, Delhi University, IITS, IIMs. In January 2014, the Supreme Court unanimously said that the amendment made in the Constitution, Article 15(5), is not against the basic structure of our Constitution...Then, elections were held. PM Modi's government came, and 11 years have passed, but it has been completely ignored... Our demand to the government is to implement Article 15(5)..."

Jairam Ramesh earlier also issued a statement, reiterating the party's demand for legislation to implement Article 15(5) of the Constitution of India in private educational institutions.

In the statement issued, Ramesh said that this article was introduced through the 93rd Amendment Act in 2005, which allows for special provisions to be made for the advancement of socially and educationally backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes in educational institutions, including private ones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)