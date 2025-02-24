Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress on Monday announced that it will organise a foot march on March 8 from Massajog village in Beed district, which came into the limelight following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the 51-km-long 'Sadbhavana (compassion) Yatra' will be held as the social environment in the state has become "extremely polluted".

Also Read | AAP Alleges 'Ambedkar-PM Modi Photo Swap' in Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Office, BJP Calls It a 'Lie'.

"It is important that the secular and progressive nature of the state is reinstated. The party will hold the Yatra from Massajog village marking the International Women's Day," he stated.

Sapkal said the yatra is not political but planned with social responsibility.

Also Read | Underage Driving Claims Life in Kancheepuram: Teenager Trying To Move Minivan Parked Outside House Accidentally Mows Down Woman in Tamil Nadu, His Father Arrested.

"Beed is one of the districts with the worst gender ratio, and that is why we have chosen March 8 to kickstart the yatra," he said.

He said several leaders of Congress, social workers, students, women, citizens, and authors, will pay respect to the religious places of Bhagwangad and Narayangad before embarking on the yatra.

The march will culminate into a rally at Beed city, Sapkal said, adding that a similar march would be held in future in Parbhani, where a Dalit youth died in judicial custody after violence erupted due to the alleged desecration of the copy of the Constitution at Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)