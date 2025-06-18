New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A day ahead of Rahul Gandhi's birthday, the Congress announced a mega job fair to be held at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium on June 19, claiming that over 20,000 unemployed youth have registered for the event.

The BJP, however, dismissed the initiative as a "publicity stunt" by a party that has been "politically wiped out" from North India.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the fair, jointly organised by the Indian Youth Congress and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, would see participation from over 100 top companies, aiming to offer jobs to at least 5,000 youth, the Indian Youth Congress said in a statement.

"This initiative is a step towards fulfilling Rahul Gandhi's dream of empowering the youth, Dalits, and marginalised communities," he said.

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib added that the event was not a party programme but a "platform for the youth," noting that the candidates range from high school graduates to PhD holders.

However, the BJP hit back sharply. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor questioned the logistics, asking why the fair was to be in a stadium with only 3,000 seats if 20,000 youth had registered.

"This is nothing more than a publicity stunt. The Congress has no political base left in Delhi or North India and is now misleading youth with hollow promises," Kapoor said in a statement.

The Congress, on its part, cited the success of a similar job fair in Rajasthan earlier this year and said that the Delhi event was part of a broader effort to address the rising unemployment under the Modi government.

The fair is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday, with several additional companies expressing interest to join future editions due to space constraints.

