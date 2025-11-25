New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Indian National Congress has directed all its state units to observe 26 November as 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' at Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) offices and district headquarters across the country.

In the letter, the Congress highlighted the importance of the occasion, stating, "On the solemn occasion of Constitution Day, the Indian National Congress calls upon all Pradesh Congress Committees to observe 26 November as Samvidhan Bachao Divas across the country. This year's observance carries profound significance given the unprecedented challenges facing our democratic institutions and the very spirit of our Constitution."

Also Read | Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) 2025 Date in India: When Is National Law Day? Know History and Significance of the Day Commemorating the Adoption of the Indian Constitution.

The party emphasised that the fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution, including justice, liberty, equality, fraternity and the protection of every citizen's rights, are currently under visible strain.

The letter further highlighted that the nation faces a threat to constitutional morality and democracy.

Also Read | Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: DGCA Issues Advisory As Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Triggers Flight Disruptions.

"The country is witnessing a growing attack on the constitution marked by systematic vote theft, electoral malpractices, abuse of institutions, and the dubious Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-driven attempts to distort the electoral rolls. These actions strike at the very heart of our constitutional morality and democratic traditions. It is our collective responsibility to expose these dangers before the people, and to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to defend the Constitution, its institutions, and its values," the letter stated.

The Congress urged all PCCs to organise programmes at every district headquarters with seriousness, discipline, and maximum participation. Suggested activities include seminars, symposiums and discussions.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is observed on 26 November each year to commemorate the historic adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949, a milestone that laid the foundation of the country's democratic governance and the rule of law. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)