Imphal, Nov 25 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Monday said that senior leaders of the grand old party will raise the issue of ongoing conflict in the state in Parliament.

He also expressed confidence that all like-minded MPs of the INDIA bloc will raise the issue in Parliament during the ongoing winter session which began in Monday.

"AICC senior leaders told me that the Congress party will raise (demand) for a discussion on Manipur turmoil in Parliament," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in another post on X, Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency's Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said, "Avoidable loss of lives, of innocent men, women and children during the last 18 months are products of a fatal combination of a belligerent mobilisation of an identity politics based on an exclusivist 'ethno-nationalist' project and actions of a state that looks for some political and strategic goals by using Manipur as a 'peripheral' entity."

"Killing of women and children after taking them hostage and displaying those helpless innocent victims on social media, and justifying the heinous act with 'whataboutery' and as 'retaliation' is a new phase in this ongoing Manipur macabre. It only speaks of a depravity, of morality as much as politics," he added.

More than 250 people have been killed, and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

The violence escalated after three women and three children from the Meitei community went missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district following a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants, which resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. The bodies of the six missing individuals were found in the following days.

