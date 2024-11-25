Mumbai, November 25: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the date sheet for ICSE and ISC exams on Monday, November 25, 2024. Students can download the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 exams from the official website at cisce.org.

As per the official schedule, the ICSE (Class 10) board examinations will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 27, 2025. In contrast, the ISC (Class 12) examinations will begin on February 13 and conclude on April 5, 2025. CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examination Time Table Released, Check Full Schedule.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced that the results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations will be declared in May 2025. In its notification, the Council also provided important details regarding exam day instructions, guidelines for candidates, the use of unfair means during exams, and the process for rechecking answer scripts.

How to Check ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2025

Visit the official website at cisce.org

Click on the link to check date sheet for 'Class 10' or 'Class 12' as required on the homepage.

The ICSE, ISC date sheet 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the date sheet

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Last year, the CISCE had released the date sheet for the ICSE and ISC board examinations on December 8, 2023. The Class 10 ICSE examinations for 2024 were conducted from February 21 to March 28, while the Class 12 ISC exams were held from February 12 to April 3, 2024. JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Released For Private and Bi-Annual Exams, Know Steps to Download Marksheet At jkbose.nic.in.

The results for both the ICSE and ISC exams were announced on May 6, 2024. In total, 242,328 candidates successfully passed the Class 10 examinations, while 98,088 students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

