Sivasagar (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): Newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has said that his party is gaining more support among the people of the state and will grow stronger in the coming days. Gogoi said that Congress will be in the service of the people to realise their aspirations.

"We are amongst the people of Assam, and the excitement that we are witnessing here - the way people are blessing us, we will be strengthened in the days to come and work in the service of the people to realise a new dream," Gaurav Gogoi told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, he visited his hometown in Jorhat after being appointed president of APCC and was greeted by "thousands" of his supporters. Gogoi said that the focus of Congress would be on the people of the state.

"I have come first to my hometown in Jorhat, and I went to our own residence where there's a large portrait of my father. Before we take any important responsibility, it is the Assamese tradition and Indian tradition to take the blessings of your parents, and that's what I did," Gogoi, also the deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, told reporters.

He further alleged that people in Assam are "unhappy" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's misrule, looting, and corruption. Gogoi accused the Assam government of ignoring "artificial floods in Guwahati" and other issues such as unemployment.

"We are going to focus on the people of Assam. People of Assam are unhappy with the misrule, loot, and corruption of the current government. This BJP government is only interested in owning land. They don't care about the artificial floods in Guwahati. They don't care about the problem of unemployment," the Congress leader alleged.

Gogoi said that instead of providing jobs, the Assam government was focused on providing arms licenses. Congress will focus on bringing about a change, which the people in the state want, Gogoi asserted.

"Despite the tough, difficult weather, thousands of people have come out and blessed us. I'm grateful and it's a very inspirational moment for all of us. We've been inspired by the love and affection that people of Assam are showing us today," Gogoi added. (ANI)

