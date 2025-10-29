Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said her party will strongly oppose the Election Commission's decision to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala and other States.

"Yes, we will oppose it in other states also, given how they have done in Bihar. We have fought against it in Parliament and outside and everywhere. We will continue to fight against it," Priyanka Gandhi said when asked about whether her party will oppose the SIR in Kerala.

The ruling Left Democratic Front also opposed the SIR in the state, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calling it "a direct challenge to the democratic process" and urging the poll body to withdraw from actions that "undermine its own credibility."

"The Election Commission of India's decision to implement a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list in Kerala and other states is a direct challenge to the democratic process," the Kerala CM said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Kerala Chief Minister highlighted that the Commission is planning to carry out the revision based on electoral rolls from 2002-2004, instead of using the updated voter lists. He stressed that, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, any revision of the electoral rolls must be conducted using the current list as a base.

"Despite the State Election Officer having clearly stated that conducting a Special Intensive Revision is impractical at this stage with local body elections approaching in Kerala, the insistence on implementing the SIR immediately casts serious doubt on the Election Commission's motives," he said.

Meanwhile, Karala's Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, has said the purpose of the exercise is to purify the electoral rolls and that all political parties can approach him personally to submit their complaints.

"We have repeatedly told all the political parties in the previous meetings also, the intention of SIR is to ensure that all eligible electors are included in the electoral roll and no ineligible elector should be retained in the electoral roll," Kelkar told ANI on Wednesday.

"The intention of this entire exercise is to ensure a purified electoral roll...We've also told the political party that if they feel, for some reason, that some people are getting left out, they can give the list to me straight away," he said.

"I will personally see that the entire list will be examined and all eligible people will be included in the roll...People don't have to be bothered. We'll make it a very pleasant experience for everybody, and we would want the participation of the people," he added. (ANI)

