Margao (Goa) [India], February 11 (ANI): Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi has promised the people of Curtorim to protect Goa from the destruction of the environment by scrapping coal hub and also creating jobs to provide income source to youths of Goa.

Addressing a public meeting at Curtorim, Gandhi said, "Congress is a secular party and always works for all. Goa is facing challenges of employment and economic disaster has taken place in BJP's rule. We want to steer Goa and bring back on the track of employment and development."

"Chief Minister of Congress will listen to the public voice. We have not given tickets to defectors and have respected the sentiments of people. We gave new faces as per wishes of people." he added.

Promising 500 crore fund for employment generation, Gandhi said, "We have proposed a 500 crore fund for employment generation. Besides, we propose to spend our energy on making Goa an IT and Knowledge hub. When these concepts come into reality, it will help in the employment area."

The Congress leader also said that the situation of the tourism sector in Goa is worse and that there is a need to focus on rejuvenating the area for the economy.

Curtorim candidate for Goa Assembly polls, Moreno Rebello, was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

