Panaji, May 13 (PTI) Congress workers in Goa celebrated the party's victory in Karnataka polls by shouting slogans and waving the party flag on Saturday.

Several workers gathered in front of the Congress office located on D B Bandodkar Road in Panaji in the afternoon as the trends and results made it apparent that the BJP is on its way out in the southern state. “The Karanataka Story has set the narrative for 2024. Congratulations @INCKarnataka on this game-changing Victory. @INCIndia will continue to remain ahead in days to come. Salute to Democracy, Respect to Constitution of India," Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao tweeted.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's (GPCC) media department chairman Amarnath Panajikar said thepeople of Karnataka have rejected the false promises of BJP and the "agenda of hatred" along with jumlas.

"Results prove that CHANGE will happen further too. We are very much hopeful. Big thanks to the electorate of Karnataka who voted to save Karnataka from 40 per cent sarkar," he tweeted.

