Amethi (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Congress workers staged a protest and took out a march here on Thursday against rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.

Led by district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, Congress workers started their march from Gauriganj district headquarters and raised slogans against the government over the continuous price hikes.

They also demanded immediate withdrawal of the Centre's three new agri-marketing laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Singhal said the entire country was reeling under the pressure of the unprecedented rise in fuel prices but the government remains a mute spectator.

He said his party's struggle would continue till the three "black" laws brought by the "anti-farmer government" are withdrawn.

Amethi unit president of the Youth Congress, Shakil Idrisi, was seen carrying an LPG cylinder on his head during the march.

