Bhubaneswar, Mar 13 (PTI) As part of its nationwide agitation, the members of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee here Monday staged a protest against the BJP led central government over the alleged links between its leadership and the Adani group, .

Carrying placards and shouting anti-Centre slogans, the Congress leaders and workers organized a “Raj Bhavan Chalo” agitation where they demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the Adani issue.

Senior MLA Suresh Routray presided over a meeting held near Raj Bhavan before the Congreess leaders submitted a memorandum with the Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

The agitators also highlighted the price rise of essential commodities including the recent hike in LPG tariff.

