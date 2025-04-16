Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Congress workers held a protest against the Centre after the ED (Enforcement Directorate) filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald. It was led by State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das.

While speaking to ANI, Bhakta Charan Das said that the protest is being organised in every state capital of India. He alleged that whenever the BJP faces problems in running the government and with the elections ahead in Bihar, they try to harass the Congress on the strength of ED and IT (Income Tax).

"This protest is happening all over the country today, in every state capital. This protest is being done in front of the ED and IT offices, and this is because the ED has repeatedly called our leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, where they tortured and harassed them. Whenever the BJP faces problems in running the government, now there are elections in Bihar, and before the elections, their allies can withdraw support from them at any time, so they scare Congress with the strength of ED-IT", Bhakta Charan Das told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congressmen Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, including several firms.

The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25. The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002. (ANI)

