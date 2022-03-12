New Delhi, March 12: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the poll debacle in five States and the current political situation. The meeting will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office at 4 pm.

While Congress G-23 leaders, who are members of the Congress Working Committee, are set to raise their demand for reforms in the party during the CWC meeting, sources said on Friday. Earlier on Friday, Congress G23 met at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in the national capital. Congress’ G-23 Leaders Seeks Speedy Election of New Congress President, Summoning of AICC Session.

Congress leaders Bhupender Singh Hooda, Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh were present at the meeting. The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)