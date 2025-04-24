Kollam/Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 24 (PTI) Activists of the Congress' student and youth wings waved black flags against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy at several locations on Thursday, demanding his resignation.

The Youth Congress (YC) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists who waved black flags along the CM's convoy route were arrested and removed, according to visuals on TV channels.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters shouted slogans against the CM and demanded his resignation in light of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into an "illegal payment" scandal involving his daughter, Veena T.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan reiterated his demand for Vijayan's resignation.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Srinagar on April 25 Following Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Nilambur, Malappuram district, Satheesan said the allegations against the CM were very serious and not politically motivated. Therefore, he argued, Vijayan should resign.

The Kerala High Court had last week sought responses from the Centre and Vijayan on a plea alleging that he received kickbacks from a private mining company, CMRL, and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

The court had also issued notices to Veena, her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic, the private mining company CMRL, its MD S N Sasidharan Kartha, his son, wife, and son-in-law, among others.

Additionally, it directed the Interim Board of Settlement to file, under seal, the list of persons mentioned in its findings related to Income Tax proceedings against CMRL.

Earlier this month, the SFIO filed a chargesheet in the case against CMRL and various others, including Veena and Exalogic, in connection with the "illegal payment" scandal.

According to reports, the SFIO investigation uncovered a Rs 182 crore financial fraud within the mining company, with several others also accused.

The investigation reportedly revealed that the fraud was carried out by inflating non-existent expenses and creating fake bills.

The SFIO also found that Veena had received Rs 2.7 crore from the private mining company without providing any services, an allegation denied by Vijayan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)