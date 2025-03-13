Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 13 (ANI): BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday criticised leader Jairam Ramesh's tweet and said that the Congressman is least qualified to discuss national security.

He accused the UPA government of weakening India's security during its tenure and expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions.

Also Read | Abhishek Swarnkar Death: IISER Scientist Who Was on Dialysis Dies After Being Assaulted by Neighbour Over Parking Dispute in Punjab's Mohali, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "My recommendation to Jairam Ramesh is that a congressman is the least qualified to talk about national security. They have presided for 10 years under the UPA to destroy national security in the northeast, in the north, everywhere. So, the less they talk about national security, the better."

Further he added, "Frankly, we are all confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not do anything or take any policy decision that compromises India's economy or India's security. We trust him more than Jairam Ramesh."

Also Read | Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: Is It Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event in March.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns on the partnership of both Airtel and Reliance Jio with Starlink, alleging that the deals were orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curry favour with U.S. President Donald Trump through Elon Musk.

https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/1900058528104276088

He stated, "Within literally 12 hours both Airtel and Jio have announced partnerships with Starlink, seemingly overcoming all their objections to its entry into India - which they have been voicing for quite some time. It is abundantly clear that these partnerships have been orchestrated by none other than the PM himself to buy goodwill with President Trump through Starlink's owner Elon Musk. But many questions remain...."

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced partnerships with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink to India, overcoming earlier objections to its entry. Ramesh further questioned the national security implications of the deal, asking who would control connectivity in critical situations--Starlink or its Indian partners?

Additionally, Jairam Ramesh raised concerns about whether other satellite-based connectivity providers would be allowed entry into the Indian market and on what terms. Ramesh also hinted at a possible link between Starlink's entry and Tesla's manufacturing plans in India, speculating whether any commitments had been made. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)