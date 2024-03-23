New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday condemned the terror attack inside a packed concert hall in Moscow, where 60 people were killed and 145 injured.

In his post on X, Kharge said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity and peace.

"The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent people in Moscow. Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity and peace. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims and in this hour of sorrow, we strongly stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Russia and the Russian Federation," Kharge said on X.

The ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack at the concert venue complex near Moscow Friday that left at least 60 dead and 145 injured after assailants stormed the venue with guns and incendiary devices, CNN reported.

According to reports, a group of armed men stormed into the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow and opened fire and detonated explosives among the crowd on Friday (local time).

The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram on Friday. However, the ISIS did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

Video footage from the site of the attack showed the Crocus City Hall concert venue on fire, with thick, black smoke filling the air.

State-run RIA Novosti reported the armed individuals "opened fire with automatic weapons" and "threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire." They then "allegedly fled in a white Renault car", the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said everything was being done to save people in what is now the deadliest terror attack on Moscow in decades. A SWAT team was called to the area and more than 70 ambulance teams and doctors were assisting victims. (ANI)

