New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Congress's 'Paanch Nyay' and 25 Guarantees are a promise to provide every Indian with a better future, equal opportunities, and a fair share in India's growth, said Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi listed out his party's five guarantees on his X handle.

Also Read | Telangana Water Crisis: State Government Appoints Special Officers To Monitor Drinking Water Situation in 32 Districts.

"Our Paanch BIG Guarantees: * Pehli Naukri Pakki: Every educated youth will have their first job guaranteed with Rs1 Lakh Salary * Mahalakshmi: One woman in every poor family will be given Rs1 Lakh every year * Sahi Daam & Karz Mukti: Loan waiver and legal status to MSP, according to the Swaminathan Commission's formula * Shram Ka Samman: Rs 400 per day, National Minimum Wage, including for MGNREGA. Ginti Karo: Every individual and every community to be counted through a nationwide census to ensure social and economic equity" he posted on X.

He said that the Congress Party will empower every youth, woman, farmer, worker and marginalised citizen in India.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies While Vomiting Out of Car Window as Son Tries To Park on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Investigation Underway.

"We will ensure the benefits of the nation's progress are not cornered by a few, but rather reach every household," he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala on Wednesday.

His sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present with him.

The Congress leader filed his nomination after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad."It has been an honour for me to be your member of Parliament. I don't treat you and think of you like an electorate. I treat you and think of you the same way I think of my little sister Priyanka. So in the houses of Wayanad, I have sisters, mothers, fathers and brothers. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the gathering.Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, turned up at Kalpetta here to welcome Rahul. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul held a roadshow from Kalpetta to Civil Station.

Rahul Gandhi further said that he was always ready to bring Wayanad's issues to the attention of the nation and world.

"There is an issue of man-animal conflict, medical college issue. I stand with the people of Wayanad in this fight. We have tried to pressure the government on the medical college, I have written letters to the CM. But unfortunately, they have not moved forward. I am absolutely convinced that if we have a government in Delhi and when we get a government in Kerala, both of which we will do, we will resolve these issues," he said.

CPI national leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Annie Raj also submitted her nomination papers today in the same constituency.

The CPI is a partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

While the CPI and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the two parties are fierce contenders in Kerala with both parties pitting their strongest candidates against each other.

The BJP that is leaving no stone unturned to establish its complete dominance in the 2024 elections, has fielded Kerala State President K Surendran as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the constituency.

Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)