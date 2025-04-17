New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday criticised the Maharashtra government over its flagship welfare scheme for women, the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, accusing it of making misleading promises and significantly reducing the promised financial assistance.

Citing a media report, Khera claimed that the initial promise of providing Rs 2,100 per month to women in Maharashtra has now been scaled down to just Rs 500. "By entangling them in rules and conditions, the number of 8 lakh beneficiaries was cut down," he posted on X.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Khera added, "That is why everyone says the BJP's election campaign is like a juggler's game. Once you have the chair, the game is over."

Senior Congress leader Nana Patole also jibed at the BJP-Sena Govt, saying, "The Maharashtra government is doing a fraud with the Ladli Behen Yojna. They said that they would give Rs 2100 to the women after they came to power. They also said that the money they are getting for development is being used to provide money to the women. This means that they are committing fraud with the people."

The Maharashtra government launched the scheme on August 17 to provide financial assistance to women and make them more independent and self-reliant. The scheme aims to empower women through financial assistance, providing Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21-65 with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Speaking to ANI about the developmental schemes in the state, Eknath Shinde said, "We have started the Mukhyamantri Ladki Behna Yojana under which more than one crore women in the state will receive Rs 1,500 per month as direct financial assistance. If there are two sisters, they will receive Rs 3,000.

"The Mukhyamantri Ladki Behna" scheme is modelled after Madhya Pradesh's "Ladli Behna Yojana" and aims to provide long-term financial support to women in need. (ANI)

