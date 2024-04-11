Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Jitendra Singh on Thursday slammed the Congress saying that the party's previous governments at the Centre neglected backward communities in Jammu and Kashmir by doing "vote bank politics".

Talking to reporters after attending an election campaign here, he alleged that Dalits, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir were neglected and exploited during the Congress rule at the Centre.

Also Read | Wayanad Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Forest Area in Kerala, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"The Valmiki communities did not have even the right to apply for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. The conditions for them were such that even if they had a PhD they had to do what their fathers and forefathers had done. What a great injustice it was," he said, adding that under the Congress regime, the Valmikis and other marginalised communities in Jammu and Kashmir faced injustice because of the party's vote bank politics.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rising above vote bank politics, had undone these injustices faced by these communities.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Postpones His Assam Visit, To Campaign in State After First Phase of Polls.

"Refugees who have come from Pakistan here had not been given citizenship and did not have the right to contest in elections in Assemblies. Congress has not given these rights to them because of vote bank politics. Narendra Modi had given justice to them, rising above the vote bank politics. For the first time, reservation has been given in the legislative assembly to schedule tribes in Jammu and Kashmir. Nine seats have been reserved for them in the Assembly," he said.

He asserted that the Modi government has established a conducive environment for freedom and democracy. He also accused Congress of indulging in the false propaganda campaign against the Narendra Modi government.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)