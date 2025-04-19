Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma on Saturday appointed 27 members including his brother, sister and wife to the national committee of the party.

The national committee of the NPP will be headed by the national president and would also include his brother James PK Sangma, sister Agatha K Sangma, wife Mehtab A Sangma, a party leader said.

Also Read | Haveri Suicide Case: Dalit College Girl Student Ends Life in Karnataka Alleging Harassment by Man From Minority Community.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me, I hereby notify the appointment of the office bearers of the National Committee of the National People's Party for the tenure 2025-2028," Sangma said.

The other members of the national committee include six MLAs -3 from Arunachal Pradesh, 2 women MLAs from Meghalaya and one from Manipur, the party leader added.

Also Read | Triple Conjunction on April 25: Venus, Saturn and Crescent Moon To Form 'Smiley Face', Will It Be Visible in India?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)