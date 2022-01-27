New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that in the last nearly eight years, a conscious effort has been made to provide equitable development and attention to every region of Jammu & Kashmir.

It has ignited confidence and self-esteem in every section of society and the region, he said.

The Minister of State for Personnel said this in an interaction during a lunch hosted for the Jammu & Kashmir tableau team members who had performed in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath here on Wednesday.

The team of artists, along with choreographers and musicians, have also been given appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The members of the team expressed their overwhelming joy at the support and encouragement offered by the minister and also the hospitality given by him, it said.

Unlike on several earlier occasions, this was a rare Republic Day function at Rajpath in which the Jammu & Kashmir tableau was primarily dominated by culture and art of the Jammu region and the face of the tableau displayed Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan along with other monumental projects like world's highest rail bridge in Reasi and institutions like AIIMS, IIT and IIM, which have come up in the region during the recent years under the Modi government, the statement said.

The background music and lyrics were also based on Jammu's popular folk songs, “Sadha-e-Jammu”, “Sadhi Bakhri Pehchan”, it said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last nearly eight years, a conscious effort has been made to provide equitable development and equitable attention to every region of Jammu & Kashmir, said Singh, a Lok Sabha member from J-K's Udhampur constituency.

He said, a very few people are aware that entry of any state or UT tableau in a Republic Day programme at national level has to go through different stages of competition and trial, and many states and UTs get excluded in the process and lose the opportunity to be included in the Republic Day programme.

Singh had a detailed interaction with each member of the team individually and said they were the cultural ambassadors of the region.

He assured each one of them every possible support for upgradation of their skill and performance.

