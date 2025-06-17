New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable on his way to work sustained grievous injuries after being hit and dragged for a few metres by a speeding truck near Dwarka Expressway in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on June 13 when Constable Karamvir, posted with the 7th Battalion in Malviya Nagar, was on his way to the station on a motorcycle, he said.

Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.

"Near Bijwasan underpass on Dwarka Expressway, a fast-moving truck driven by a man identified as Vipin, tried to overtake Karamvir and hit his motorcycle from behind," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel.

Due to the impact, the constable fell off the bike and was dragged for a few metres by the truck, Goel said.

Also Read | 'PM Modi's Cyprus Stand Welcomed': Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Tour of Ceasefire Line in Nicosia.

Passerby alerted the police. The constable, who sustained multiple injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Karamvir's complaint. The police have tracked down the truck driver, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)